Nicollet County Historical Society seeks items from history for North Mankato display

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Historical Society is getting ready for the grand reveal of the North Mankato History Display.
And they need the help of the North Mankato community.
The history display is inspired by North Mankato's 120th anniversary.
The exhibition will fill an entire room in the museum.
Right now, the historical society is looking to fill the gaps in their collection.
According to Jessica Becker, items like photographs of streets and homes, business history, sports, and more are welcome.
“And this could be anything from them just having a story to share and we can write that down and include that. It could also be that they are not quite ready to part with an item but wouldn’t mind having it on display so we do offer the option to loan for the exhibition. If you’re not quite ready to part with something – we have locked cases, it’s a secure building,” Becker said.
Becker says the museum would like to have submissions by July 26th in time for the August 1st reveal.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.