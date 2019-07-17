Police seeking driver who fled scene of accident in Nicollet

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident in Nicollet.
The truck involved appears to be a dark colored Ford three quarter ton or 1 ton pickup with a crew cab.
The truck has a brush guard on the front as well as some type of roll bar behind the rear cab protecting the rear window.
Authorities say the vehicle may also have some damage on the front right bumper or brush guard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
