Police seeking driver who fled scene of accident in Nicollet

The truck involved appears to be a dark colored Ford three quarter ton or 1 town pickup with a crew cab.

Police seeking driver who fled scene of accident in Nicollet
Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident in Nicollet. (Source: Nicollet County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 17, 2019 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 8:46 AM

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident in Nicollet.

The truck involved appears to be a dark colored Ford three quarter ton or 1 ton pickup with a crew cab.

The truck has a brush guard on the front as well as some type of roll bar behind the rear cab protecting the rear window.

Authorities say the vehicle may also have some damage on the front right bumper or brush guard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.