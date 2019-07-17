Region Nine Development Commission Awarded Grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Region Nine Development Commission is awarded a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation.
The $200,000 grant will be used over the next two years.
Its purpose is to expand the Rural Equity Learning Community, a learning cohort created to share, examine and explore best practices for a welcoming community.
The program is co–facilitated by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and U of M Extension Center for Community Vitality.
Sleepy Eye is the first location of this year’s cohort partnership with Sleepy Eye Public Schools and Sleepy Eye Economic Development Administration. Next year’s location is to be determined.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.