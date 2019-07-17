Sinkhole forms in Eagle Lake near storm sewer manhole

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Eagle Lake warns drivers of a sinkhole that has formed near a storm sewer manhole. Officials say it’s located in the 100 block of Connie Lane just west of Hunters Court. The city says it was caused by a cracked storm sewer pipe underneath the roadway.
The city says a contractor has been contacted, but due to scheduling and weather, the repair has been delayed. Officials expect to have 24 hours' notice to inform residents in the area of the road closure.
Until a repair date is set, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.