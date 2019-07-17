Storm leaves debris scattered on Scott County property

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A severe storm Monday night wrecked at least two steel sheds on one property in Scott County.
One remains standing, but is heavily damaged with much of its roof peeled off.
Debris was thrown hundreds of yards.
“My wife said she was in the kitchen looking out this way and she could just see black, and she saw some debris flying and as soon as she saw that she just yelled ‘basement’," said Keith Buszman, property owner where damage occurred.
No one on the property was hurt nor were any livestock.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.