World’s largest locomotive barrels through Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The world’s largest operating steam locomotive made its way through Minnesota today, stopping in Owatonna to give the crowd opportunities for questions and pictures.
The 'Big Boy' as this train is called was decommissioned in 1959.
Since then, it's been sitting in a museum until just a couple years ago, when Union Pacific decided they wanted a crew to renovate and ultimately use it.
Stops like this are crucial for a steam engine as it needs to refuel; this one consumes 28 tons of coal every four hours.
“One of the reasons steam is not used and has been replaced is what you see happening behind me," said Ed Dickens, manager at Union Pacific. "The maintenance requirements include fuel, oil and water. The logistics are daunting in our world today with smart phones, cars, self-driving automobiles and drones.”
Spectators were captivated by the behemoth, rushing up as it stopped to get up close and take pictures.
“You can see how it is producing its power. All those big components, they’re fascinating looking, their shiny, their hot and their oily. It has an animation to it, it just captures the imagination. That coupled with the ground rumbling as it comes up on you and that whistle is something that you’re not going to hear every day," Dickens added.
The locomotive began its voyage in Boone, Iowa and will be finishing up at the train depot in St. Paul.
