Algona Police Department warns of a scammer posing as a priest

ALGONA, Iowa. (KEYC) - A scammer posing as a priest has been asking members of a local church to make donations for people battling cancer.
Authorities say members of Five Saints Parishes in Algona were contacted by email from a sender posing as Father Girres. Police say the email asked parishioners to purchase Ebay gift cards and send the numbers on the cards to him. The scammer told the victims the funds were going to help people diagnosed with cancer.
Officials say the emails are coming from the address fredward.fivesaintscommunity@gmail.com. Anyone that receives an email from this address is asked to contact the Algona Police Department.
