Authorities file another charge against a man accused of making sexual contact with a six-year-old girl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 30-year-old Buomkuoth Well now faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct in addition to the two original criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure charges.
The criminal complaint shows that Well had been over at a friend’s apartment who had temporary guardianship over the girl.Her guardian told Mankato Public Safety that the incident happened while she was cooking. She says Well periodically went into the living room where the girl was watching television. The girl later ran into the kitchen crying while describing Well’s alleged behavior.
Public Safety says their investigation is consistent with the girl's accusation.
If convicted on all charges, Well faces over 40 years in prison.
