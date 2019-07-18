Career exploration in technology and trades at the 2019 Career Institute

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2019 Career Institute, Technology and Trades on the Prairie, invited students in grades seven through 12 for two days of career exploration on July 16 and 17.
Nearly 100 students from seven area schools explored multiple career paths through hands-on learning for the career institute’s third year.
“And during the two days they’ve explored 12 different career segments, for example, we have vet tech, we have dental assistance, we have carpentry, we have plumbing, we have precision agriculture, we have law enforcement and many others,” said Farmward Cooperative CFO Sadie Reiners.
The hands on learning benefits the students.
“We feel it’s really important to even bring them down to the middle school age because the earlier they’re introduced, then they become more familiar with all the opportunities out there in the industry,” said Reiners.
The students’ potential employers also get a helping hand in filling gaps.
“But it also helps our employers who are in dire need of employees and skilled labor to really help our students and our employers to connect to know what those skills are what that education is that’s necessary and even to help build connections for students and our employers,” said Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council Youth Program Manager Eriann Faris.
