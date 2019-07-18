DNR: West Nile Virus posing a threat to loons

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Department of Natural Resources says the West Nile virus may be causing an uptick in reports of dead loons.
State health officials confirmed West Nile as the cause of death in two of three dead loons from northeastern Minnesota earlier this month.
Wildlife staff say they're also receiving a small increase in calls from people finding dead loons in northeastern Minnesota this summer.
West Nile was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2002 and was documented as a cause of loon mortality in Minnesota as early as 2005.
Anyone who observes two or more dead loons on a single lake with no obvious injury or cause of death is asked to email the nearest DNR location.
