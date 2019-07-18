Gustavus Adolphus College hosts Climate Change Symposium

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College hosted an in-depth discussion about climate change in Minnesota.
Scientists say Minnesota is experiencing one of the fastest-changing climates in the continental United States.
Most notably, we're getting warmer and wetter.
In the past, a 'wet' year in Minnesota would consist of 40-45 inches of rain.
Today, it isn’t uncommon to reach upwards of 55-60 inches of rain, which was unheard of before the 1990s.
“Minnesota Association of Floodplain Managers is having to design and find ways to mitigate that in terms of shoring up the drainage and discharge basins that we rely on," said Climatologist and Meteorologist Mark Seeley. "But also in a lot of communities we are seeing storm sewer runoff systems redesigned for higher capacity.”
Featured speakers include current and retired University of Minnesota professors, and the commissioner for the Division of Energy Resources and Environmental Innovators.
