Needed repairs to Rapidan Dam are coming soon, thanks to leftover grant money

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - About $250,000 remaining from a 2016 DNR Dam Safety contract will go to repair the deteriorating west retaining wall of the Rapidan Dam, adjacent to the powerhouse.
Previous work has been completed on the dam in 2016 and 2017 to address its stability, repairing the downstream apron and fixing the ability to open the gates.
“What the work will consist of is doweling a steel bar into the existing concrete and the bed rock behind it and anchoring that in. Then they’ll tie a steel face steel cage over the face for reinforcing steel and form up concrete, so it’ll be reinforced concrete overlay, over the existing wall that’s there. There is some work also that they’ve got to do because all of the conduits and electrical wires that run between the substation and the power generation equipment have to be temporarily re-located and replaced after the fact," says Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County engineer.
The grant expires at the end of the year. Work will need to be completed by November. It’s anticipated to begin late summer, early fall.
