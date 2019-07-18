Needed repairs to Rapidan Dam are coming soon, thanks to leftover grant money

“What the work will consist of is doweling a steel bar into the existing concrete and the bed rock behind it and anchoring that in. Then they’ll tie a steel face steel cage over the face for reinforcing steel and form up concrete, so it’ll be reinforced concrete overlay, over the existing wall that’s there. There is some work also that they’ve got to do because all of the conduits and electrical wires that run between the substation and the power generation equipment have to be temporarily re-located and replaced after the fact," says Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County engineer.