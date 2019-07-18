Partners for Affordable Housing raising funds for new shelter in St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jen Theneman joined KEYC News 12 This Midday to talk about the needs of Partners for Affordable Housing as they begin a new venture of opening a shelter in St. Peter.
The organization is seeking donations to help with the following:
- Operating expenses such as maintenance, utilities & supplies
- Remodeling to make shared space for kitchen, living room, laundry room & computer work space
- Remodeling to make guest rooms appropriate for families & handicap accessible
- Fresh look & repair – paint, gutters, windows & roof
- Safety & security – security cameras & electronic key access
