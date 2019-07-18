Partners for Affordable Housing raising funds for new shelter in St. Peter

The organization is seeking donations to help with the opening of the shelter

Partners for Affordable Housing raising funds for new shelter in St. Peter
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 18, 2019 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 1:41 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jen Theneman joined KEYC News 12 This Midday to talk about the needs of Partners for Affordable Housing as they begin a new venture of opening a shelter in St. Peter.

The organization is seeking donations to help with the following:

  • Operating expenses such as maintenance, utilities & supplies
  • Remodeling to make shared space for kitchen, living room, laundry room & computer work space
  • Remodeling to make guest rooms appropriate for families & handicap accessible
  • Fresh look & repair – paint, gutters, windows & roof
  • Safety & security – security cameras & electronic key access

For more on the St. Peter shelter, click here.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.