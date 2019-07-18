Play4ACure in Fairmont raises funds for the American Cancer Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mike Fischer, organizer of Play4ACure in Fairmont joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the event coming up August 9-11. The event is a co-ed charity softball tournament taking place at Winnebago Diamonds Softball Complex in Fairmont. It also features a bean bag tournament, raffle, activities for kids, bouncy castles, concessions, music and more.
Click here for more details on the event and to sign up.
For more information, contact Mike Fischer at 507-990-1528
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.