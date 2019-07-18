Play4ACure in Fairmont raises funds for the American Cancer Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mike Fischer, organizer of Play4ACure in Fairmont joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the event coming up August 9-11. The event is a co-ed charity softball tournament taking place at Winnebago Diamonds Softball Complex in Fairmont. It also features a bean bag tournament, raffle, activities for kids, bouncy castles, concessions, music and more.