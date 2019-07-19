Ace Hardware grill expert “Grilling for Good”

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Arrow Ace Hardware, River’s Edge Hospital, and Family Fresh Market have partnered together with Chef Jason Morse, Ace Hardware’s grilling expert, to host a BBQ luncheon to benefit the St. Peter Food Shelf.
The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, smoked chicken legs, watermelon sticks, coleslaw, and Midwest potato salad.
The BBQ lunch event will be located in the street on Park Row next to Arrow Ace Hardware on Saturday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Saint Peter Food Shelf.
The public is invited to the fundraising event to experience the flavorful grilled cuisine and make a meaningful difference for the people living with food insecurity in Saint Peter.
Along with offering the community event, Arrow Ace Hardware is hosting a “Grill Skills BBQ Class" from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The class will be instructed by Chef Jason Morse, who will share his secrets for grilling a perfect steak, chicken, pork chops, fish, and veggies.
Tickets are required to attend the class and can be purchased here.
More information about this event can be found on Arrow Ace Hardware’s website or on their Facebook page.
