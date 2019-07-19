DNR to host deer open houses, Farmfest events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Public Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Dan Ruiter joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about upcoming events hosted by the DNR.
Local wildlife managers across the state are again inviting the public to come to open house meetings to ask their deer-related questions and offer thoughts on deer issues.
The open houses do not include formal presentations; people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting times.
Nicollet area office meeting takes place Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m at the Nicollet Area DNR Wildlife Office
More information is available here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.