Mankato YMCA accepting Tourtellotte, Spring Lake Park pool passes this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With heat advisories in effect for much of the region, the Mankato Family YMCA has announced they will be accepting Tourtellotte and Spring Lake Park Pool punch and season pass holders this weekend, July 19 to July 21.
The swimming pool is available on a first come, first serve basis for all visitors.
Tourtellotte Pool will be closed to the public due to the Mantas Swim Club’s Minnesota Regional Championship, but will re-open to the public Monday.
