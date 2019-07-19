Mankato’s Hauser Sweet Corn trucks start the season strong

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hauser Sweet Corn trucks are open for business around Mankato.
You may know the truck on Madison Avenue that has been a staple for 30 years.
The truck features local and out–of–state corn.
The corn for sale right now is sourced from Indiana.
But that doesn’t mean it’s not fresh. Once the corn is picked, it gets from Indiana to Mankato in less than 30 hours.
And the work doesn't stop once it arrives.
The owner says sellers work from early morning until night every day.
“What makes our corn special? Hard work. Hard work from everybody from start to finish. And everybody’s corn is special. The growers, they do their best to do what they can to put good corn out there for the customers. They’ll be all over up and down the streets here soon,” owner Ron Hauser said.
Corn sells for $1 per ear or $10 per dozen until around Labor Day.
