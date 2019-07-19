MnDOT began the paving process on intersection in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm residents and commuters can look forward to the opening of the intersection of County Road 21 and the intersection of Highways 14 and 15.
MnDOT began the paving process on Tuesday and projects it to be completed at the end of August in time for school.
The intersection will now feature a bridge to help with safety and minimize gridlock.
In addition, there will be two roundabouts that will help in accessing New Ulm and going north on County Road 21 to the west
The road will be open to about 300 feet of the river bridge, which is still under construction.
"There was a lot of really bad accidents here. It was deceiving coming down this hill on a curve judging speed and then trying to pull off from highway 14 to head into New Ulm on highway 15," Minnesota Department of Transportation project supervisor Todd Kjolstad said.
The project is ahead of schedule from its previous completion date of November.
