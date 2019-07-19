New Ulm kicks off the 14th annual Bavarian Blast

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s finally time for the 14th annual German American music festival.
“New Ulm is one of the most German communities in the country and so I think it’s important that we recognize the tradition,” VP of the Bavarian Blast Tom Furth said.
Beginning today through Sunday, New Ulm's Bavarian Blast is back with its staple features.
The various stages will showcase German–style music, old–time, rock, and country.
And returning to the stage will be polka music band – Squeezebox, featuring 2 time Grammy nominee, Ted Lange, and national TV and recording star, Mollie B.
"After traveling around the country playing in 18 states this year – we definitely enjoy coming to Minnesota, seeing the people, doing our best to get everyone to smile and you know what we do it and we are happy to do it," musician Mollie B said.
The band is amongst the many nationally–known and local musicians set to take the stages.
And what better way to enjoy the music than with New Ulm's locally brewed Schell's beer.
“We just have some stand–by New Ulm favorites and then with our craft section we are always coming out with new stuff so we’ve got some of our core items but then with our new releases of an IPA and Sangria beers,” said VP of Operations at Schell’s Brewery Kyle Marti.
The bar will also offer some specialty local wines.
There's also a sauerkraut–eating contest, dog races, and more with the return of Sunday morning Polka Service, led by Mollie B and Squeezebox.
“You can sit in the tent, she plays wonderful church music. We pass out all of the words so people can sing along. The HUB club, which is one of our main food vendors, they’ll have breakfast that morning – I think it’s scrambled eggs and sausage,” Furth said.
Rain or shine, the festivities will live on.
