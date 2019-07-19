No wake restriction issued due to heavy rainfall in Blue Earth County lakes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County’s Sheriff’s Office has issued a no wake restriction for Lake George, Lake Ballantyne, Duck Lake, and Madison Lake. Boaters on the lake must drive at the slowest possible speed, no greater than 5 mph.
Many docks and shorelines are submerged due to the heavy rainfall.
Notice of the no wake restriction has been posted at public landings for each lake. The Sheriff’s Office will continuously check water levels and notify the public on any updates.
