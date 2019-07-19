Opening ceremonies at Blue Earth County Relay for Life pushed back one hour

Mankato's Relay for Life at Sibley Park has been pushed back to 7 p.m. due to the heat. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Dion Cheney | July 18, 2019 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 9:16 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to concerns about forecast heat, Organizers say opening ceremonies for this year’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life at Sibley Park are being moved from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday evening.

Food will be provided by Hy-Vee from 6:00 to 7:00.

The entire program will still take place at Sibley park and wrap up at 10:00 pm.

The annual Relay For Life event will honor everyone who’s been affected by cancer and those who have contributed to the success of this year’s relay season.

