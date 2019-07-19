Rasmussen College prepares for Christmas early for a good cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Preparing for Christmas in July is not something most people do, but Rasmussen College in Mankato sorted and tested Christmas lights on Friday for a good cause.
The college partnered with Kiwanis Holiday Lights to help organize Christmas lights as part of their 11th annual Community Service Day.
The lights will be displayed during the holiday season.
“It feels a little strange, actually. It’s very hot today, but we are having a lot of fun doing it," said senior admissions manager Lisa Campbell.
During Friday’s event, the employees sorted through 30 to 40 boxes of lights.
“It is a great day because through all our campuses within the six states, we all close our doors, go out into the community and give back," said Campus Director Kathy Sanger.
There are 23 campuses in total.
Each year the college chooses different service projects to help with.
Campbell said she volunteers every year and enjoyed this years’ project.
“I guess the most fun is the comradery. Everybody’s having a lot of fun. Of course, we are working with staff and faculty all together, so there’s a little bit of friendly rivalries happening, seeing who can reel those lights the fastest," she said.
Friday, some employees also volunteered with Relay for Life.
