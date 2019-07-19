Runaway school bus halted in Granite Falls; driver condition unknown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A scary situation in Yellow Medicine County when authorities stop a runaway school bus in Granite Falls.
Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s deputies received calls about a bus going in the wrong direction of traffic.
They arrived to find no one on board except for a driver who seemed to be undergoing a medical situation.
The bus was stopped safely by a Granite Falls firefighter who opened the door and manually shut it off.
The 70-year-old driver from Renville was transported to the Granite Falls Hospital; his condition is unknown.
