Runaway school bus halted in Granite Falls; driver condition unknown

The bus was stopped safely by a Granite Falls firefighter who opened the door and manually shut It off.

By Sean Morawczynski | July 19, 2019 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 6:49 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A scary situation in Yellow Medicine County when authorities stop a runaway school bus in Granite Falls.

Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s deputies received calls about a bus going in the wrong direction of traffic.

They arrived to find no one on board except for a driver who seemed to be undergoing a medical situation.

The 70-year-old driver from Renville was transported to the Granite Falls Hospital; his condition is unknown.

