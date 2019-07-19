Spinners does away with plastic straws, styrofoam to-go boxes

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spinners Bar in Lower North is doing their part to help the environment and save the oceans.
About a month ago, the restaurant decided to make the switch to reusable straws and compostable to-go containers.
Restaurant owners Clayton and Sandra Oachs say they wanted to do this for Mother Nature to help do their part.
“If one person switches from a plastic straw at a restaurant to say a stainless steel straw, we actually can reduce the number of straws by 600 straws per year per person so it’s kind of a big deal," said Sandra Oachs.
For $5 you can purchase the Spinners Bag which comes with 2 straws with stoppers, a mouth piece and a cleaner.
