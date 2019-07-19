3 New Ulm figure skaters prepare for ISI World Recreational Team Championship

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Three skaters from the New Ulm Figure Skating Club are heading to the ISI (Ice Sports Industry) World Recreational Team Championship.
Eleven year old Calleigh Fredrickson, her younger sister Natalia and Elizabeth Borgen will be the featured skaters on behalf of New Ulm.
The ISI World Recreational Team Championship is an opportunity for figure skaters to compete with talent from all around the world in St. Peters, Missouri.
The registered skaters are placed in levels based on skating ability and age.
“I can’t believe that people are coming from Iceland, I can’t imagine what that plane is like trying to get skates and costumes and props,” said Carolyn Borgen.
“And I know Natalia is going against a girl from China,” Crystal Fredrickson said.
Leading up to the first day on July 22, the trio’s main focus has been perfecting their routines and raising money.
"They skate like 6–to–8 hours a week, at least," Borgen said.
“They practice off ice all the time, I think our house could be an ice rink,” Fredrickson said.
The girls' dedication to preparing translates to their fundraising efforts.
The cost of the trip is $3,000 per family.
“We’ve done a car wash for hours long, we’ve worked at Pizza Ranch and Happy Joe’s for community impact and tip night because we are trying to raise money. I’m super happy because all of our hard work is going to pay off so we can go,” Calleigh Fredrickson said.
With that, the girls have accumulated $1,700 in fundraising for the trip.
The Fredrickson and Borgen families hit the road on Sunday for the week long showcase.
