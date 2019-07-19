Troop 95 makes special delivery to Mankato hospitals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Boy Scouts Troop 95 made a special delivery to some area hospitals Friday afternoon.
The troop delivered 200 cancer bags in total, 100 to Mankato Clinic and 100 to Mayo Mankato.
Inside the bags were crucial items in a hospital such as masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes, Kleenex, a digital thermometer and mints.
“Assembling the bags and watching them was hilarious," said Marquita Hains, the scout master for Troop 95. "They really got into it because we had to separate the facemasks because they came in packs of 10. We gave them two then we counted the Band-Aids and kind of had an assembly line. We were going in a circle so that was fun. The nurses were real appreciative.”
The Troop hosted a fundraiser to help raise the funds for the objects in the cancer bags.
