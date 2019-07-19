Twin Rivers Council for the Arts relocating to the Hubbard Building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Twin Rivers Council for the Arts is getting a new home.
The council is moving into the Hubbard Building in the middle of Old Town Mankato after 13 years in the Emy Frentz Arts Guild.
This comes as the council is focusing more on projects in the public, like the silo mural project.
The council’s executive director says they wanted a space more central to the community.
“Really, the work that we do today is out there, it’s out in the community,” said Twin Rivers Executive Director Noelle Lawton. “We really just started to examine, do we even need to be in this big space?”
The council will be remain in the Emy Frentz location until their transition begins in October.
