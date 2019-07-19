Waseca Police warns of repeated car vandalism

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Police Department is alerting residents after multiple reports of vehicle break-ins.
Authorities say victims have reported broken car windows, and seat belts unlatched including those with car seats.
It's believed that the windows were broken in with a BB or pellet gun.
Waseca Police says most of the incidents are occurring in the Northeast and Southeast neighborhoods.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waseca Police at (507) 835-0500 or 911 if it’s an emergency.
