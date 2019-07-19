Waseca Police warns of repeated car vandalism

It’s believed that the windows were broken in with a BB or pellet gun.

By Sean Morawczynski | July 19, 2019 at 6:54 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 6:54 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Police Department is alerting residents after multiple reports of vehicle break-ins.

Authorities say victims have reported broken car windows, and seat belts unlatched including those with car seats.

Waseca Police says most of the incidents are occurring in the Northeast and Southeast neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waseca Police at (507) 835-0500 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

