Free french fry day at Eagle Lake’s Tator Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The rain altered some scheduling - but nothing could stop Eagle Lake from hosting their annual Tator Days.
Saturday’s parade was pushed back a few hours ... but the free fries at the Legion were right on schedule.
“Dennis Terrel and ReMax Realty actually donate the fries and then we cook them, it’s a joint effort for the community," co-manager of Eagle Lake’s American Legion Tami Guentzel said, “Just to get the community involved to see what the businesses have to offer as far as what the Legion does and what the legion is involved in what the Eagle’s Nest offers we have a beautiful park lots of things tons of things to people to do of all ages.”
Sunday morning at the legion you can snag a red-eye breakfast: two eggs, toasts, hash browns, 4 ounce steak and a bloody Mary for $10 beginning at 8 a.m. Then at noon, a cribbage tournament will round out the Tator Days weekend.
