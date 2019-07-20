Learning the art of printmaking

“We carve these blocks basically we carve away everything that’s white and then when you Inc. that up and print it to a piece of paper you start to see the image transfer to the paper and then we’re ultimately going to be folding these up into an accordion and binding them with covers that they’ve made and so the box will kind of stand, three-dimensional in space. And we’re focusing on panoramic landscapes so the students brought in photographs or sketches from their own experiences with the landscape around them,” Associate Professor of Printmaking at Minnesota State University-Mankato Josh Winkler said.