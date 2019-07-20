Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association seeks sales tax funding for new t-ball fields

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association is seeking sales tax funding from the city of Mankato to add four t–ball fields to the Community Athletic Fields at Rosa Parks Elementary School.
They are seeking $200,000 to $300,000.
They also plan to fundraise money and said they can raise $20,000 per year in a five to ten year period through things like sponsorships and events throughout the season.
The city is currently running a feasibility study.
“You know in a best case scenario we get approved in 2019, and we do it in 2020, 2021 and be operational by 2022," said General Manager Alan Kiefer.
The money would also be used to add additional parking.
