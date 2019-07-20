Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellisons stops in Mankato on listening tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is on a listening session tour stopped in Mankato ib July 19.
Accompanied by Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Jack Considine and Rep. Jeff Brand, Ellison addressed multiple topics.
Among them were wage theft, drug prices, healthcare worker wages and keeping opportunity in rural Minnesota.
“I think Minnesota is too “metrocentric.” We think about what’s happening in the metro too much, we need to think about the whole state. I tell ya’, I always learn a lot when I visit Mankato and southern Minnesota. This is part of our whole mission of staying in touch with the folks, listening a lot; we’re going to share some ideas because people want to know what we’re up to, but mostly what we’re going to do is figure out what people’s priorities are,” said attorney general, Keith Ellison.
Ellison along with District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton will be meeting in Worthington July 20 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Worthington high school for a community listening session on drug prices.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.