Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellisons stops in Mankato on listening tour

“I think Minnesota is too “metrocentric.” We think about what’s happening in the metro too much, we need to think about the whole state. I tell ya’, I always learn a lot when I visit Mankato and southern Minnesota. This is part of our whole mission of staying in touch with the folks, listening a lot; we’re going to share some ideas because people want to know what we’re up to, but mostly what we’re going to do is figure out what people’s priorities are,” said attorney general, Keith Ellison.