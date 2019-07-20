MSU Mankato hosts 50th anniversary Apollo 11 moon landing celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 50 years ago today, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
Minnesota State Mankato’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology invited the community today to help commemorate the historic event.
The original moon landing celebration gave families the opportunity to explore outer space and see how professionals applied their interest in the field.
"I was fascinated by space and I think for a lot of people that's your first entry into the world of science and technology," geologist Dr. Chad Wittkop said.
And Conner VanErdewyk shares that curiosity.
“Hmm... could Mars produce life?” VanErydewyk said.
Astronomer, Dr. Paul Eskridge, was stationed to answer questions like that... as well as show a visual of the moon's size compared to the Earth.
“The question I’m asking people is, well okay – how far away it should be? Now the answer is, if that’s a foot across and this is the moon, three inches across – the moon otta be 30 feet away,” Eskridge said.
The arts and crafts tables was another way kids could visualize pieces from the historic moon landing.
One station gave kids tools to construct their own version of the Saturn V rocket.
“So, I’m going to color the top orange. This part is going to be blue and the bottom is going to be purple,” Ella VanErydewyk said.
Other parts of the event featured original moon landing video footage, information tables on STEM programs offered at Minnesota State Mankato and more.
All with plenty of cake and photo opportunities.
