Parts of Mankato are cleaning up after overnight storms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Near Fourth Avenue in Mankato, a tree fell down on top of power lines, causing power to go out for some residents.
Power lines could be seen on the ground next to the fallen tree.
Molly Rorvig, who heard the power line fall, said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m.
“There’s a bunch of houses where there’s trees fallen down, and they have to pick up all the sticks, all the cords that fell,” she said.
Rorvig said a tree also fell in their family’s trampoline.
