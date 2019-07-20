Pepperboy Farms; urban and renewable farming

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One New Ulm couple is turning to urban and renewable farming to supply locally sourced food grown in a self-contained environment.
Topher Jacobson and his wife Mary wear many hats in the Grow Safe Minnesota network.
“Grow Safe’s mission is to put aquaponics/aquaculture systems in towns under 5,000, there’s 250 of those in Minnesota alone,” said Topher Jacobson, co-director of the New Ulm Urban Farm Project.
Jacobsons raise yellow perch as Pepperboy Farms Aquaponics, rent out an “Airbnb”, grow fresh produce and much more in the building they own on South Valley Street in New Ulm.
“We’ve never used any accelerators, fertilizers, pesticides, nothing, because we take the waste from fish that naturally fertilizes the plants; we get 30 percent accelerated growth over soil outside,” said Jacobson.
All of their work is done with the goal of helping communities grow their own food.
“So, the thought was if we can give them the tools to grow their own food, and this is the most important part, be feasible, because it needs to pay for itself, then they’ll do it. The network will grow and we’ll be growing more fish so we can make more fish and the industry restarts,” said Jacobson.
They’re modeling their growth after the pork industry.
“And we’ve really looked at the pork industry and it’s so amazing what they’ve done in the last 20 to 50 years, why are we rewriting the rule book, all we need to do is take the information they’ve already done and all we’re doing is raising a different species, we’re just raising fish,” said Jacobson.
Their next adventure in the works will be raising walleye.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.