Peppers 10U Blue gears up for national tournament

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Peppers 10U Blue softball team is busy gearing up for a national tournament appearance this next week after winning a state title.
The Mankato Peppers have around 50 wins already this season and are enjoying all of the success.
“I’m sure we drive our coach crazy sometimes,” said Emily Hacker, Peppers shortstop.
“They like to have fun, practices sometimes is hard to get them reeled in, but at the same time, when we do, they listen, work hard, and pick it up quickly. It’s been an amazing season watching them grow from our first practice in April to where we were last weekend in the heat up in Champlin Park winning a state title,” said Manakto Peppers Head Coach Mike Barten.
Now the focus is set on winning a national title this coming week at Caswell Park.
“I’m so excited, we’re definitely ready for it,” said Hacker.
“This is our end of the year tournament, it’s nice that it’s here in North Mankato, it’s nice to be able to go home at night and sleep in our own beds. We’re hoping to be playing on Sunday with a title,” said Barten.
“We can hit 1–11 in the lineup,” said Peppers first baseman Lilly Considine.
“At 10U everybody hits, and we’ve had all 11 kids putting the ball in play this summer. If we can have that again, get some good pitching, our defense has been good. We’ll have a chance, sometimes with out of state teams you don’t know what you’ll get, but we’ll go out and compete and see what happens,” said Barten.
The squad hits the field in pool play on Thursday with bracket play to follow Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll have highlights from some of the action on KEYC News 12.
