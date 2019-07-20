Rain, winds wreak havoc on Southern Minnesota

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) - Residents of Southern Minnesota woke up to quite the surprise Saturday morning.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued the first severe thunderstorm warning for the viewing area.
Meteorologist Joshua Eckl soon thereafter reported a line of strong thunderstorms making its way into our viewing area.
The storms began wreaking havoc, and we began receiving reports of damage, a short time afterwards.
Average wind speeds were approximately 60 mph, with a maximum confirmed speed of 75 mph recorded in Widnom at 9:37 a.m.
We also received reports that two semi trucks had been overturned on Highway 60 between Windom and Bingham Lake.
What began as reports of loss of power to homes quickly turned into reports of wind damage and tree branches and other debris being blown around, escalating into large areas of standing water and trees being uprooted or collapsing entirely.
The damage was wide-spread and included cities and towns as far west as Windom and as far east as Waseca - a span of approximately 82 miles.
Many area homes, lakes, vehicles, and more were damaged in this storm. See the gallery below for photos and videos.
