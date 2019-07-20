Relay for Life of Blue Earth County honors all those touched by cancer

Relay for Life Honorary Cancer Survivor details his battle
By Stacy Steinhagen and KEYC Online Staff | July 19, 2019 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 11:03 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley Park played host to the 2019 Relay for Life of Blue Earth County Friday evening.

The heat did delay the start time of the event by one hour, but it was not enough to cancel the event.

Stacy Steinhagen was at Sibley Park with this year’s Honorary Survivior, Jim Whitlock, cancer survivor Jim Louangsaphakdy and Rick Jeddeloh of the American Cancer Society.

All funds raised at the event benefit local programs and cancer research.

