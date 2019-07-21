Blue Earth County Fair prepares for opening day despite storm damage

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Fair took a hit from the storm Saturday morning, less than a week before opening day.
Volunteers and others had originally planned to come to the fairgrounds Saturday to help set up and assisted in clean up.
For those involved, it was a busy day of cutting down damaged trees, raking leaves and setting up what they had originally planned.
“We got here at about 7:00 this morning setting up stalls, and actually the storm rolled through at that time. And of course nobody really knew what was going on, and so with all the storm damage then, a lot of volunteers came out," said volunteer Bryan Stading.
Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunder storm warning for Blue Earth County.
Storms were moving east at 65 miles per hour at 10:01 a.m.
Stading said the power went out.
Still, clean–up has been efficient, and the planned set–up has also been going well.
Groups like 4–H, a youth development organization who will be participating in the fair, still moved forward with their plans to set up everything in one day.
Their main building wasn’t impacted by the storm.
“We don’t have to worry about the outside storm damage a ton for this building. For our barns it’s definitely impacted it," said Blue Earth County 4-H program coordinator Randi Schwartz.
Opening day is still anticipated to be July 25 at 340 Fair Grounds Street.
Stading said there’s a lot to look forward to.
“There’s a lot of animals this year. Probably more than ever, but they’ve also brought back Machinery Hill, which has also been a great fan for lots of people who will come to see tractors," he said.
Kids participating in 4-H will also be showcasing projects on a variety of different subjects.
“When 4-H’ers are doing their projects and bringing in livestock, throughout the summer they’re working on these,” said Schwartz. “They’re working all summer on either taking care of their animals and learn that responsibility or creating their 4-H projects.”
For information on all things to look forward to, visit the fair’s website.
