Acetone causes apartment fire on Warren Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Fire Department responded to a fire on Warren Street. The fire occurred around 8:30 Saturday morning in the F building of Highland Hills Apartments near MSU-Mankato. Authorities say a resident was using acetone to clean their apartment when the flammable material caught a heat source and caused the apartment to flash.
“Damage in this case was really minimal. He did grab a fire extinguisher and was sure to put out the fire that he saw,” says Jeff Bengston from the Mankato Fire Department.
The resident was the only person in the unit at the time, and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
