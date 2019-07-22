Back to school backpack project for St. Peter and rural Nicollet County underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Organizations in St. Peter are prepping for the school year and asking for the public’s help.
The annual backpack collection is underway for schools in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County.
They’re looking for any supplies on the lists provided by the schools to fill backpacks with. Last year they served 525 students and are anticipating similar numbers this year.
“The feedback from families is that it really helps them meet their needs for back to school so their kids can start off on the right foot. I know that teachers appreciate it as well because then they’re not having to also buy supplies for their classroom," Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fisher said.
Supplies can be dropped off at multiple businesses in St. Peter; all the banks in town as well as in Courtland, Nicollet and La Fayette, River’s Edge Hospital, the government center and the St. Peter Community Center. Donations will be accepted until August 22. Donations can also be made at Friends of Learning’s facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.