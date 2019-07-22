Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota appoints local board member

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Minnesota and North Dakota has appointed a local board member.
The BBB is a non–profit organization that helps people find and recommend businesses.
Julie Nelson is an associate regional director of the Small Business Development Center.
Nelson applied for the volunteer position.
“I expect, you know, we’ll be helping guide their policy, strategic planning for the future, just guiding their direction and where they want to go in their service area," Nelson said.
The BBB also offers programs for youth and seniors and helps build marketplace trust.
