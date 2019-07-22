Burger King fixing its potholes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The king of potholes gets some much-needed attention today.
Burger King on Riverfront Drive is resurfacing its entire parking lot.
Starting today, the drive thru is closed to repair the west side of the parking lot, according to a sign posted by staff.
On Thursday, the drive thru will reopen and the restaurant's lobby will close to repair the east side of the parking lot.
The store has gotten a lot of attention over the last few months for its potholes.
Customers of the Burger King on Riverfront Drive in Mankato even started a Facebook page named: Burger King Fix Your Parking Lot.
