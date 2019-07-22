Mankato Amazing Race participants complete challenges to the finish line

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 5th Annual YWCA Amazing Race sprinted its way through town today with participants leaving it all out on the course.
Teams of four sprinted, swam, launched and ate their way to the finish line, which was downtown.
Ten stops, or challenges, were included in the race scattered throughout town.
Challenges included eating a ketchup, mustard and pickle ice cream cone at McDonalds, speed swimming at Hiniker Pond and even water balloon launching at The Frank.
It's all part of a YWCA fundraiser to earn money for women, children and help eliminate racism in the community.
“I think it’s a ton of fun," said Kelly Peterson, Chair of the YWCA Amazing Race. "I will say for one I am very jealous I don’t get to do it. I think we do a good job of making it different every year. A lot of them are workmates that do it as a team challenge. They get to bond a little bit differently outside of work.”
Other stops around the city included Busters and Liv Aveda before finishing up downtown at Atomic Star.
