MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -MCHS Mankato Orthopedic Surgeon Robert Freed joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the walk-in sports physicals taking place Wednesday, July 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Madison East Center in Mankato. The physicals meet the Minnesota State High School League requirements. All children who are participating in a sport need to have one. The event is open to all. Cost is $20 per student athlete. Click here for more information.