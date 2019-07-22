A monthly update from Greater Mankato Growth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sam Ziegler with GreenSeam joined KEYC News 12 This Midday with a rundown of happenings for Greater Mankato Growth.
He spoke about the Career Pathways & Partnerships event on August 20 with Mankato Area Public Schools, featuring an overview of opportunities for the 2019-20 school year.
He also offered a reminder about Alive After 5, happening Thursdays in August in the Civic Center Plaza from 5 – 7:30 pm . This free concert series is a great social gathering for co-workers, friends and family to enjoy live music, an artisan market, food and beverages in a relaxed outdoor setting. Two weeks from now on August 8th, it kicks off with Michael Shynes – he plays a blend of R&B, Pop and Blues! Citycentermankato.com has more info.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.