MSU Mankato seeks businesses for part-time job fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mandy Weister, Assistant Director at the Career Development Center at MSU Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their upcoming job fair. MSU is seeking businesses for its part-time job fair on campus September 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Student Union. Local employers can register for the event with their employer account on Handshake, a platform used to connect students and employers. An account can also be created here.