Multiple vendors reach milestone anniversaries at Waseca County Fair

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple vendors reached milestone anniversaries at the Waseca County Fair this year.
At least four have been at the fair for 30 years or more, according to the fair's Facebook page.
The Waseca American Legion has been attending the fair for 81 years.
Nelsons Lemonade is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the fair.
The Waseca Fire Department has been attending the fair for four decades.
And Kuchenbecker Mini-Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the fair.
“We talk about it year-round, basically. It’s funny how fast one week a year comes up in your life," said Nelsons Lemonade owner Blair Nelson.
Nelson said the lemonade stand is a family tradition that started with his parents.
“Well it started with my parents, Dwayne and Marilyn Nelson, and my mother actually ran the fair stand up til two years ago. She was heavily involved right upon, she passed away in October 2017," he said.
Nelson said he, his daughter and his brothers are continuing the tradition, and one day, his granddaughter will, too.
“It seems like after about age four, they’re really wanting to get in and help," he said.
The Waseca American Legion celebrated 81 years with the fair.
Adjutant Gary Bohm said the legion was one of the first vendors at the fair in 1938.
“It’s just a nice feeling to be able to have this at the fair,” Bohm said.
The legion itself will also be turning 100 in Oct.
