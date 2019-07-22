Piece of the moon landing mission resides in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday, friends and family of Tom Young, who built a model of Apollo 11, were ready to see it fly.
The model only stands at around 40 inches.
Fifty years ago, a much bigger version brought men to the moon for the first time.
“Well, Chuck and I were talking, Chuck Niederriter and I were talking during the winter about the 50th anniversary of the moon launch and thought it might be fun to build a rocket for the celebration," Young said.
The model rocket took 25 hours to build.
So how does the model fly?
Well, that’s rocket science.
“Well there’s actually a considerable amount of physics involved in the balance and getting the rocket engines to ignite at the right time and have everything come off smoothly. The aerodynamics have to be good on it, too, said Chuck Niederriter, a Gustavus Adolphus College physics professor.
But the star of the show was the pennant that went to the moon.
“The pennant is a terrific story. Buzz Aldrin received an honorary doctorate from Gustavus in 1967. And the best part is there’s a little bit of mystery about how the connection between 1967 and 1969 happened, but somebody asked Buzz Aldrin if he would take a Gustavus pennant and a U.S. flag to the moon with him on his mission and he did," said Young.
The pennant is now a keepsake of the college.
